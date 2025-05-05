Letter: The Nigel Farage I know is a man who will respect a single, united unionism

Those who denigrate Nigel Farage at best do so out of ignorance, writes David McNarry

On Friday, May3rd, when the election results were concluded, my good friend Nigel Farage will with justifiable satisfaction have reflected: ‘Victory is sweetest to those who have known defeat.’

The English electorate delivered a brutal rejection of Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch. The shires and working-class families united in voting for Farage as their leader.

Only a fool would rule out the Reform Party replacing Labour and the Conservatives as the democratic choice of the public. Beyond doubt the two-party swop shop establishment is finished!

Letter to the editor

With the Tories self-imploding and Labour out of its depth in government, it is odds on Starmer will not last for four years as prime minister. In which case not even the woke set, the begrudging or the prejudiced political commentators, hard as they will try, can prevent the 'turquoise turbulence' from voting Farage into Downing Street as prime minister.

Those who denigrate Farage at best do so out of ignorance or at worst by exposing their own personal animosities toward a person they do not know.

The Nigel Farage I know well, like and respect is not a 'far right ' leader but he is full on out to make the UK comfortable for its people and economically viable.

In so far as Northern Ireland politics are concerned be assured, he leaves it to unionists to take the lead, thinking that local influencers know best and are competent.

In my experience working with Nigel, I know him to be a strong resolute passionate supporter of Northern Ireland’s rightful place in the Union.

That taken as read, there is no point in gladhanding or conning Farage, he sees right through chancers and frauds. Crucially he expects unionists to have their house in order and let me say he will respect political unionism when it finally decides to form into a single united unionist movement without splits.

That done and when formalised into a proper formidable political party, unionists in recognising the power-base shift that is impacting in Great Britain must strike a mutually acceptable position that both Reform and the unionist leadership will honour.

The enemy is Sinn Fein and the aggressive Irish nationalist agenda—not the Reform Party under Nigel Farage's leadership!