Letter: The night in 1992 that I lost all respect towards former NI secretary Peter Brooke
A letter from William John Ross:
The only impression I have of Peter Brooke, who passed away this week (the former secretary of state for Northern Ireland) was his singing ‘Oh My Darling Clementine’ on the RTE Gaye Byrne show, the night in 1992 that the IRA murdered good Ulstermen at Teebane.
Killed in a murderous landmine explosion.
That night I lost all respect towards Brooke.
William John Ross, Ballyclare