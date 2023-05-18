News you can trust since 1737
Letter: The night in 1992 that I lost all respect towards former NI secretary Peter Brooke

A letter from William John Ross:

By Letters
Published 18th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:24 BST
Peter Brooke sang ‘Oh My Darling Clementine’ on the RTE Gaye Byrne show, the night in 1992 of the IRA Teebane massacre when eight Protestant workmen died and six more were injured when their van was blown up by a 500lb road-side bomb at Teebane crossroads between Omagh and CookstownPeter Brooke sang ‘Oh My Darling Clementine’ on the RTE Gaye Byrne show, the night in 1992 of the IRA Teebane massacre when eight Protestant workmen died and six more were injured when their van was blown up by a 500lb road-side bomb at Teebane crossroads between Omagh and Cookstown
The only impression I have of Peter Brooke, who passed away this week (the former secretary of state for Northern Ireland) was his singing ‘Oh My Darling Clementine’ on the RTE Gaye Byrne show, the night in 1992 that the IRA murdered good Ulstermen at Teebane.

Killed in a murderous landmine explosion.

That night I lost all respect towards Brooke.

William John Ross, Ballyclare

