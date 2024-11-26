Letter: The Northern Ireland Protocol is a breach of the Good Friday Agreement

The protocol continues to increase its penetration into NI’s economic and business life. It is a major breach of the spirit and basis of the 1998 settlement

A letter from Johnny Andrews:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While unionism was divided on Brexit, unionists of all persuasions in assembly have indicated they will vote against the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is however surprising there is so little debate and very little input from DUP and UUP on the upcoming assembly vote on the NI Protocol and Windsor Framework called by secretary of state and required by end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protocol continues to bite and increases its penetration into the commercial, economic and business life of Northern Ireland. It is a major breach of the spirit and basis of the 1998 settlement resulting from the major changes to the basis of the Union on trade access within the Union .Trading laws are now determined by EU thus diluting our fundamental rights as UK citizens.

Letters to editor

There have been knock on implications on freedom of access for GB market and increased costs of trading through the Trader Support Service and resultant higher costs for goods in the shops. The Supreme Court ruled that clauses 5 & 6 the Acts of Union had been suspended. This was a political decision by the previous government which has materially changed the terms of the Union that was in place at the time of the Good Friday Agreement(GFA).

No one doubts the ability of UK government as sovereign to agree and adopt the protocol .The focus of unionism should be on overturning the political decision that has driven a coach and horses through unionism's side of bargain and one leg of the 1998 settlement ratified by referendum. Only then can the GFA an international agreement be stabilised. Other technical options are now available including the 'mutual enforcement' solution which was perhaps not pushed enough with hindsight just to weaknesses in UKs negotiating position for various reasons at the time.

With UK/EU relationships better, UK stronger in Europe under Starmer's new mandate and political turmoil in Germany and France this vote should be suspended while 'mutual enforcement' is reconsidered .This would re-establish confidence within in unionism in the GFA and resolve trade frictions thus stimulating economic confidence and investment.