A letter from Jamie Bryson:

The contested space, the area passing the Ardoyne shops, is the part of the public arena whereby two competing sides assert their Convention rights. It is therefore within that space that the balancing exercise between the competing rights must be conducted, and a solution arrived it which restricts the exercise of each sides rights- in other to accommodate the other- to the minimum necessary. But the Parades Commission do not arrive at any balanced outcome in respect of the contested space, rather in the area which matters and where the rights collide, nationalism is given everything and the loyal orders given nothing. The Parades Commission seem to think that because they allow the loyal orders to parade the rest of the route, which is not contested, this is a fair balance. But it isn’t; the balance must be found within the contested area, not by simply removing the loyal orders from that area and in effect imposing a complete ban on their exercise of basic human rights in any stretch of road which is contested, on the basis they can walk another stretch of road.