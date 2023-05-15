Letter: The Police Service of Northern Ireland needs proper public support

The chief constable has warned about the effects of policing with the ‘reduced resources’ available to the PSNI

I am very grateful indeed to the chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board for her substantive response to my recent concerns about the board (Board alert to policing challenges, Letters, May 9).

However, her reply raises as many questions as it purports to answer, and given the sensitive and challenging nature of many of them, I think it best to follow them up by writing directly to the board. I expect to do that in the next few weeks.

Two comments, however, do seem appropriate at this stage.

I am genuinely astounded that a straightforward public statement of appreciation to the PSNI for the successful completion of the recent huge security operation at the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement was not forthcoming since it might be seen as a “grand statement”.

And I am quite baffled that the board seems unable to unambiguously support policing as one of our key public services here in Northern Ireland, given that their accountability responsibilities require them to challenge and criticise police actions and policies, and indeed individual officers if they see fit to do so.

In conclusion, it is important for me to make clear that my sole reason for raising these issues in public is to be of help to both the NIPB and the PSNI, as they face a situation where the chief constable recently said, “With the reduced resources available I have grave concerns about the level of threat, risk and harm facing communities”.

Proper public support for the police service as such in these circumstances has never been more needed in recent years.

(Very Rev Dr) Norman Hamilton,

Ballymena

