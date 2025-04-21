Letter: The prime minister talks the talk over Easter but he doesn't walk the walk

Letters to editor

A letter from David Fleming:

Normally I wouldn't be corresponding with the press on Good Friday but I feel compelled to do so in the light of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer's Easter message.

He called the story of Christ's resurrection an "inspiration", a poignant signal to a secular Britain. He 'talked the talk well', but let's look beyond it.

He said factually, "As Churches hold special services across the UK, we remember those Christians facing hardship, persecution around the world who celebrate freely".

This will carry no weight with street preachers at home who witness the faith being arrested for their testimonies nor those who suffer the same persecution for praying silently near to abortion clinics. The PM has failed to "walk the walk" by publicly condemning this outright.

The government through the Assisted Suicide Bill stands to make modern Britain a country that offers death, with a free vote for MPs a smokescreen, because we fail to offer Christian compassion and support.

It isn't conducive to the PM’s Easter message in practice, and it is tantamount to 'two tier' Christianity.

‘Thou shalt not kill,’ Exodus 20 v 13.