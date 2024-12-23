Letter: The 'Prince Andrew problem' is not one for the next monarch to tackle

A letter from John Gemmell:
The King should persuade Andrew to retire somewhere within the security cordon of Windsor Castle grounds, writes John Gemmell
The King should persuade Andrew to retire somewhere within the security cordon of Windsor Castle grounds, writes John Gemmell
By Letters
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:58 GMT

As the years go on, Prince Andrew can only continue to damage the Crown.

His Majesty the King is wonderful, and obviously cares profoundly about his son and heir – but he can sometimes dither.

The dithering about Prince Andrew must, however, come to an end. This is not a problem for the next monarch to tackle.

The King should persuade Andrew to retire somewhere within the security cordon of Windsor Castle grounds, and ensure that we, the British people, never have to see him again.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire

