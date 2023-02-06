Residents retrieve an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building on Monday following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, near Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province. The Red Cross says the priority right now is rescuing people from the rubble (Photo by RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images)

Red Cross launches Turkey-Syria quake appeal

Wounded earthquake survivors wait to be treated at a field hospital on Monday, in Iskenderun Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

It is shocking to see the scale of destruction caused by this earthquake – more than a thousand people have been killed.

Homes have been destroyed, hospitals, bridges and roads have been damaged and power is down.

With over 40 aftershocks reported, thousands are in urgent need of help.

The priority right now is rescuing people from the rubble and Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams are on the ground in Syria and Turkey providing urgent support during these critical hours.

Search and rescue missions are being hampered due to bad weather, meaning many that have been injured will be at further risk.

The Turkish Red Crescent has launched a crisis response operation and mobilised teams in more than ten regions across the country, while the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is delivering lifesaving assistance and support to those in need in the regions of Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia.

The British Red Cross has immediately released £25,000 from its Disaster Fund to support the immediate response and will support this with a full emergency appeal to help get vital aid to those that need it most.

Please do give if you are able so we can support those in need.

To donate, please go to:

• Online: donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/turkey-syria-earthquake-appeal

• Postal Donations: British Red Cross, TURKEY-SYRIA EARTHQUAKE APPEAL, 44 Moorfields, London, EC2Y 9AL

​• Phone donations: 0300 004 0339