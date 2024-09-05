Letter: The Programme for Government in Northern Ireland has been a long time coming but is an achievement of sorts

A letter from Dr Esmond Birnie:
The last time Stormont had a Programme for Government in effect was 2015 - a draft in 2016 never received final approval. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe last time Stormont had a Programme for Government in effect was 2015 - a draft in 2016 never received final approval. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The last time Stormont had a Programme for Government in effect was 2015 - a draft in 2016 never received final approval. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
By Letters
Published 6th Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 10:31 BST

The Stormont Executive has agreed a draft Programme for Government (PfG).

The last time we had a PfG in effect was 2015 (a draft in 2016 never received final approval). It has been a long wait and we will not know until Monday the content of this offering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That we will have a PfG is an achievement of sorts. Yesterday’s announcement – especially the emphasis on nine priorities – hinted that we may be seeing an emphasis on a limited number of higher level objective as opposed to very long lists of objective. This is commendable (avoiding not seeing the wood for the trees) although there would have been a strong case to be even more minimalist – say, five mission priorities.

Letter to the editorLetter to the editor
Letter to the editor

Ideally, the PfG would have come before the budget but we are where we are. The executive needs to pay more than lip service to the importance of getting the economy right. Without a competitive economy we cannot really sustain all our other (social etc) objectives. Of particular importance will be whether they prioritise trying to narrow the productivity gap (output per worker) compared to the rest of the UK.

Dr Esmond Birnie, Senior Economist, Ulster University Business School

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice