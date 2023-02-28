Letter The progress on replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol is welcome

Letters to editor

Any progress on replacing the existing EU Protocol is to be welcomed but time is now needed to assess yesterday’s announcement and to prepare considered and constructive responses.

The DUP, in particular, should examine the new proposals in the round and give serious consideration to the future of devolved government here and the potential consequences if it is not restored..

Paramilitary threats of disruption and violence are totally unacceptable and make no constructive contribution to the debate.

No one has the right nor the mandate to hold this society to ransom.

The handling of the EU withdrawal agreement has be used as the proverbial political football by the European Union, the British government, the Tory party’s European Research Group (ERG), elements of British and Irish nationalism here and by the Irish government who could, and should, have played a much more constructive, supportive and mature role.

This afternoon’s announcement deserves serious and calm and consideration.

The objective of all parties should be to secure the return of the Northern Ireland Assembly, stabilise relationships between Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain and facilitate a renewed and reformed devolved administration at Stormont.