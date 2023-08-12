News you can trust since 1737
Letter: The prospect of rational solutions for airport provision for Northern Ireland awaits an assembly which debates goals and how to achieve them

A letter from Brendan Milligan:
By Letters
Published 12th Aug 2023, 01:53 BST- 1 min read
I would like to express my agreement with Ben Lowry’s comments last Saturday on the issues facing infrastructure developments (‘The UK including Northern Ireland will not think big when it comes to major infrastructure,’ August 5, see link below).

Sadly the prospect of any rational solutions for airport provision for Northern Ireland awaits an assembly of no more than 40 MLAs, where the debates are about goals and how to achieve them and not crumbs and how to share them out.

What hope have the next generation when the preference of the political class is to slow down and discourage inward investment, at the expense of job creation; preferring to see public services decline in order that old power bases continue to vote for visions of a world now long gone.

Brendan Milligan, Downpatrick, Co Down

