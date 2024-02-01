Letter: The reality is, we are still a colonial outpost of the EU, subject to its laws and regulations

Sir Jeffrey claimed that the deal ‘takes away the border within the UK’. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

There is one hard and incontrovertible fact which cannot be wished away or obscured by the smoke and mirrors being deployed by Sir Jeffrey and others to convince us that this tawdry deal is a gain for unionism and for the Union.

This is that we continue as a colonial outpost of the EU subject to its laws and regulations in so many areas of our economic life.

From this basic fact which has not been altered one iota by Sir Jeffrey’s deal other malign consequences inevitably flow, including the following.

Letter to the editor

First: we are not a member of the United Kingdom in any meaningful sense when we are subject to laws made elsewhere.

Second: we continue to form an economic unit with the rest of Ireland – in effect an economic united Ireland.

Up until now the DUP has been taking a principled stand (with the TUV and others) in fighting against these iniquities.

Now, by his willingness to work the assembly within the confines of the Windsor framework, Sir Jeffrey has apparently accepted our vassal status within the EU and an economic united Ireland.

No doubt Sir Jeffrey will say (against all logic) that he will continue to fight for the Union.

But this will be from the weakened position of having accepted the very thing he would claim to be opposing.

And what credibility as unionists will he and the DUP now have with the unionist electorate on which the DUP depends for its electoral success?