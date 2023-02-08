The sight of the two leaders of the Church of England and Church of Scotland partnering the Pope on the visit to South Sudan was enough to grieve the heart of every gospel loving person.

That they were stage-managed into assuming the role of junior partners to him in all the photoshoots only further exposed their folly. However, before they made their joint statements on board the papal aeroplane giving succour to homosexuality (February 7, see link below) they would have done well to have asked their pilot to fly over the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to see what the Lord Christ really thinks about it.