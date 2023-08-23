Letters to editor

As children we were all familiar with the Bible stories of Jericho and David and Goliath. In Joshua 6-7 we learn about Achan’s sin, who stole from Jericho a garment, 200 shekels of silver and a wedge of gold. To many the garment speaks of false religion or for us today the ecumenical clergy within our mainline churches and others, who for decades have been undermining our Protestant and reformed faith by perpetuating the notion that the Roman Catholic Church is a sister Christian church.

The silver and gold speaks of greed and we Ulster Protestants have no shortage of people who have sold out for money. I would say that we have the best politicians that money can buy. Business has long sold out, as has those who would claim to be our protectors and defenders. As long as government money in the forms of grants keeps coming, they will say yes to everything the government says.

In the story of David verses Goliath the Israelites were terrified and running scared in the face of their enemy. It speaks to me today of a unionism that no longer believes in its own cause, divided, confused, no sense of identity, no vision or purpose, lacking in strong leadership, our political representatives are reduced to cowering and dithering in the face of our enemies. Our enemies stand before us today like Goliath did in front of David. He didn't cower, he wasn't scared, and he didn't run away from the fight . He said ‘Who is this Philistine that he would defy the Lord God of Israel’ he took out his sling and he struck the Philistine down, 1 Peter 5-9, ‘Resist steadfast in the faith’.