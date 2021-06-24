Letter: The situation is serious – but does Arlene Foster even care?

Arlene Foster laughs at the British-Irish Council meeting

Had Mrs Foster shown a modicum of humility and less arrogance, and stood aside temporarily when the RHI scandal first surfaced – which many people from a broad section of the community hoped she would do – there is a strong possibility this crisis would not have occurred. Instead, she put status and the illusion of power (ie, self interest) before the greater good with the outworkings of the St Andrews agreement now ebbing ever closer.

Her childish behaviour at the last meeting of the British-Irish Council in Fermanagh (Arlene Foster sings Frank Sinatra’s ‘That’s Life’ at British Irish Council press conference, News Letter, June 12) suggested that either she had not grasped the seriousness of the situation, or did not care, hinting she intended finishing with local politics.

Was that a sign that N Ireland was no longer big enough for her ego, or had Boris Johnson promised a consolation prize further down the line?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

A C Thompson, Dungannon

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe