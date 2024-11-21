Letter: The treatment of victims has been pathetic - justice should not have to be made so difficult

A letter from Raymond McCord:
The Omagh bombing families deserve justice and the Irish and British governments must support the needs and requests of the families, writes Raymond McCord
By Letters
Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT

It’s time politics is taken out of victims seeking truth and justice.

All victims must be treated with equality and shown respect.

It should not be down to individual leaders of governments to choose which cases he or she deserves justice.

The treatment of victims has been pathetic. Justice should not have to be made so difficult by the courts and the governments.

Political parties and politicians need to look at themselves and be honest if they are doing everything they can to help and ensure that the truth comes out for victims and their families.

We have had equality preached by politicians but not practiced. All the Omagh and Dublin Monaghan bombing families deserve justice and the Irish and British governments must support the needs and requests of the families.

We have some really good politicians on both sides of the border who support victims and now we need more to help in our battle for truth and justice.

Forget political aspirations and the religion of victims as the pain has no politics or religion.

I thank those in Dublin and Belfast who are helping me and I support victims groups having inquiries for the reasons of truth, justice, equality and need.

Raymond McCord, victims campaigner, north Belfast

