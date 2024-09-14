Letter: The two governments’ main concern since the Good Friday Agreement has been keeping Sinn Fein happy

A letter from Ian Johnston:

Is anyone surprised that once again Sinn Fein have got their way? After all since the Good Friday appeasement the governments’ main concern is keeping SF happy. They worry if they don't the IRA will dig up its ‘destroyed’ weapons again.

The question I would ask the Finucane family is what sympathy have they for victims of the IRA? Don't they deserve justice too? Eg solicitor Edgar Graham?

Ian Johnston, Antrim

