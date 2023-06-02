News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Letter: The UK should apply import controls on goods coming in across the land border into Northern Ireland

A letter from Dr DR Cooper:
By Letters
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:43 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

The United Kingdom government plans to step up checks on food imported into Great Britain from the Irish Republic, in part to exclude animal diseases such as African swine fever. But with no checks on goods entering Northern Ireland across the land border the province will in effect be abandoned to share whatever fate may befall the Republic.

If there was a significant risk that animal diseases might get into Northern Ireland from the EU then there would have to be checks on its exports to Great Britain. Maybe this is hypothetical, but much less so than the risk that "chlorinated chickens" might cross the border into the Republic which agitated the Irish government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just as Northern Ireland could potentially be used as a back door for unsuitable goods to enter the EU Single Market, it could also be a back door into the Great Britain market. The obvious answer is for the UK to apply import controls on goods coming in across the land border, as well as export controls on goods heading the other way.

Dr DR Cooper, Maidenhead, Berkshire,

Related topics:Northern IrelandGreat Britain