Letter: The Ulster Unionist Party invited to their anniversary dinner an MP who seems hostile to unionism
A letter from Willy Ross:
It is staggering that the Ulster Unionist Party invited the Tory wet Julian Smith, a former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland who has shown anti-unionist thinking, to their Belfast Agreement anniversary dinner last Saturday (‘Unionists should bank wins,’ April 3, see link below).
Mr Smith did not strike me as a Conservative or a unionist, but rather someone who was hostile to true unionism, as was his friend, the Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney, an even more hostile individual – and one of the most pro nationalist biased government ministers to emerge from the Republic of Ireland.
Willy Ross, Antrim