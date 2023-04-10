News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Letter: The Ulster Unionist Party invited to their anniversary dinner an MP who seems hostile to unionism

A letter from Willy Ross:

By Letters
Published 10th Apr 2023, 06:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:36 BST
The former secretary of state and Tory wet, Julian Smith, addressed a 25th anniversary Ulster Unionist dinner on Saturday April 1. Writes Mr Ross: "Mr Smith did not strike me as a Conservative or a unionist"The former secretary of state and Tory wet, Julian Smith, addressed a 25th anniversary Ulster Unionist dinner on Saturday April 1. Writes Mr Ross: "Mr Smith did not strike me as a Conservative or a unionist"
The former secretary of state and Tory wet, Julian Smith, addressed a 25th anniversary Ulster Unionist dinner on Saturday April 1. Writes Mr Ross: "Mr Smith did not strike me as a Conservative or a unionist"

It is staggering that the Ulster Unionist Party invited the Tory wet Julian Smith, a former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland who has shown anti-unionist thinking, to their Belfast Agreement anniversary dinner last Saturday (‘Unionists should bank wins,’ April 3, see link below).

Mr Smith did not strike me as a Conservative or a unionist, but rather someone who was hostile to true unionism, as was his friend, the Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney, an even more hostile individual – and one of the most pro nationalist biased government ministers to emerge from the Republic of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willy Ross, Antrim

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
Most Popular

Unionists should bank the wins in new Brexit trading deal Julian Smith tells UUP dinner

Ulster Unionist PartyUnionistsSimon CoveneyNorthern IrelandAntrim