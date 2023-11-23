Letter: The unionist community has a decision to make - stubborn intransigence or compromise
Does the danger facing unionism come from the protocol as viewed by Jim Allister and some DUP MPs, or does the danger lie in refusing to recognise that time has moved on.
The unionist community is still powerful, however relying on stubborn intransigence as demonstrated at Drumcree a quarter of a century ago didn’t produce the desired result for the Orange Order.
In fact it could be said that by refusing any compromise the Order lost its image of invincibility, emerging from the protest much weakened and of less relevance.
Yes, as a unionist I’m deeply uncomfortable with the protocol. It was a fear that it or something similar would result from Brexit that led me to vote remain, a decision that I feel events have justified!
As for the future, the unionist community has a decision to make - stubborn intransigence or compromise.
For those urging intransigence, the irony is that whatever they choose, the protocol in some form will likely continue to exist.
Alex Swan, Ex-UUP councillor