News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
13 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
16 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
16 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
17 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
18 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Letter: The unionist message to America should be that Northern Ireland is not for sale

A letter from John Mulholland:

By Letters
Published 17th Apr 2023, 02:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 04:47 BST
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, on Friday, the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Biden can try to talk about how the Ulster Scots made America what it is but he has shown over time to be anti-British. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA WireUS President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, on Friday, the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Biden can try to talk about how the Ulster Scots made America what it is but he has shown over time to be anti-British. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, on Friday, the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Biden can try to talk about how the Ulster Scots made America what it is but he has shown over time to be anti-British. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

As far as many unionists are concerned Mr Biden and Irish America can keep their dollars. The unionist message should be that Northern Ireland is not for sale! Biden can try to talk about how the Ulster Scots made America what it is, if he likes, but he has shown over time to be anti-British, for example, when he was against the extradition of IRA on the runs from British justice. He also stood beside someone wanted for attempting to murder a British soldier.

To see a British prime minister rushing to greet an Irish republican-leaning president who would not even have the Union flag on his car, is galling. There is little doubt that Irish America has put pressure on the British government to capitulate to the EU power grab over Northern Ireland, to have any chance of a trade deal. Sunak may deny this but the deal that he claims to meet the unionist seven tests has been shown to be a deception. The UK government do as they like when it comes to unionists. It is a different kettle of fish when it comes to upsetting nationalist Ireland and republicans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Mulholland, Doagh

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
Related topics:Northern IrelandIRAUlster Scots