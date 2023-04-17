Letter: The unionist message to America should be that Northern Ireland is not for sale

As far as many unionists are concerned Mr Biden and Irish America can keep their dollars. The unionist message should be that Northern Ireland is not for sale! Biden can try to talk about how the Ulster Scots made America what it is, if he likes, but he has shown over time to be anti-British, for example, when he was against the extradition of IRA on the runs from British justice. He also stood beside someone wanted for attempting to murder a British soldier.

To see a British prime minister rushing to greet an Irish republican-leaning president who would not even have the Union flag on his car, is galling. There is little doubt that Irish America has put pressure on the British government to capitulate to the EU power grab over Northern Ireland, to have any chance of a trade deal. Sunak may deny this but the deal that he claims to meet the unionist seven tests has been shown to be a deception. The UK government do as they like when it comes to unionists. It is a different kettle of fish when it comes to upsetting nationalist Ireland and republicans.