Letter: The use of the term separatist is not appropriate when referring to Irish nationalists

Letters to editor

On UTV's The View from Stormont on Monday night, the News Letter editor Ben Lowry used the term separatist, just as the News Letter columnist Owen Polley does when referring to northern nationalists who want to join the Republic (eg his column on January 9).

My understanding of the King's English is that if a community has been part of a political entity, and then separates it can be referred to as separatist. So since a majority of the population of the island of Ireland never voted to join the Union they can't have separated from that Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some nationalists are sensitive too. Since separatist implies committing to an organisation and then abandoning it, wrongdoing on the part of the separatist

is implied. Scottish nationalists can certainly be called separatists since for centuries the majority voted pro union.