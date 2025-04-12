Letter: The waste of public money on Irish language signage at Grand Central station where it is neither needed nor wanted is indefensible

The signs at Belfast's new Grand Central Station will be redone to include Irish, Stormont's infrastructure minister has said

A letter from Jeremy Burchill:

﻿Attempted imposition of Irish language signs where they are neither needed nor wanted is merely the latest twist in the campaign to erode the social infrastructure of Northern Ireland.

This is as true in the context of universities as it is in the context of streets and transport hubs.

In both Scotland and Wales the local versions of Celtic language actually serve to reinforce social cohesion as the inhabitants overwhelmingly share in a common national/regional identity. In Northern Ireland the contrary is manifestly the case.

Letters to editor

In Northern Ireland it is a sad, but indisputable, fact that the Irish language has been tarnished as a direct result of the IRA’s 30 year terrorist campaign to drive out, or otherwise eliminate, the British community. Irish language activism, outside those communities amongst which it has the potential to appeal, serves (and indeed is often intended) to engender and reinforce community division rather than cohesion.

This is especially the case where such signs are erected against the wishes of local residents. On a recent visit ‘home’ I had reason to visit an area where Irish language signage was in use. I attribute my instinctive adverse reaction to the subliminal sense of my being an unwanted intruder that the signage had created.

The profligate waste of public money on dual language signage where it is neither needed nor wanted is indefensible - especially where many genuine needs remain unmet due to lack of available funding.