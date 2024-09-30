Letter: There are clear divisions within the DUP - the glue that holds them together is self-interest

Gavin Robinson was totally complicit in the Donaldson sellout Safeguarding the Union deal, writes John Ross

We are now seeing a degree of honesty from the DUP through their current leader, that they will not in any meaningful way oppose both the pernicious aims of the Belfast Agreement, and the blatant disregarding of the principle of consent, that was effectively used to gain unionist support for the albeit long term ‘process’ crafted to ultimately remove Northern Ireland from the Union.

Neither will they oppose in any meaningful way the Irish Sea UK partitioning border, nor the imposition of EU law through the Northern Ireland Protocol / Windsor Framework that effectively turbo charges the said pernicious aims of the Belfast Agreement.

Robinson is the sixth leader of the DUP since its inception, all before him have had ignominious departures.

Letters to editor

I firmly believe he will follow suit - the worry is how much damage he will incur before that happens, and will the damage be irreparable.

There is little doubt that had not the horrific allegations against his predecessor Donaldson – which he denies - not surfaced, then he (Donaldson) would by now have been firmly ensconced in the House of Lords.

Robinson was totally complicit in the Donaldson sellout, and took up the reins of driving it after Donaldson’s arrest.

It took a while before he had to admit that they “oversold” the deal.

Robinson shares the Donaldson trait of emolliency.

He also shares his condescending trait, which is evident through his over-intellectualising of the sellout deal that he and Donaldson conspired in to fool the unionist electorate.

Today as our bonds to the Union many still cherish become increasingly tenuous, Robinson and the DUP are working hand in hand with those who recognise the fact that building an all-Ireland economy will inevitably and indeed logically lead to political unity.

The process of achieving both is well underway, rendering the notion of a border poll as nothing more that a nugatory exercise.

We have three years until another electoral opportunity arises, to change if it is not too late the southern direction of travel that Northern Ireland is on.

There are clear divisions within the DUP. One can only conclude that the glue that holds them together is self-interest.

How long that remains the case is anyone’s guess.