Letter: There are questions for our religious and political leaders on their role in Troubles

Letters to editor

A letter from George Millar:

In 2025 religion continues to divide the people on the island of Ireland as it did in 1921 with religion continuing to polarise communities in Northern Ireland.

Politicians talk about demographics to pursue united Ireland agendas instead of building new working relationships in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. Have we politicians in the British Isles capable of breaking down tribal identities?

No one religion has a monopoly on how we should live our own personal lives. The choice is for that individual person to make their own decision. History tells us how Children’s Homes, Magdalene Laundries and Sexual Abuse were driven by members of the Roman Catholic Church not only on the island of Ireland but throughout the world.

In Northern Ireland we await the outcome of a public inquiry into the role of faith organisations who managed Children’s Homes since partition. The process of identifying 760 children’s remains found at Tuam has commenced in the Republic of Ireland. How many other such locations exist on the Island of Ireland?

The role of the Rev Ian Paisley in 1960s Northern Ireland has been questioned by many Protestants. Was the resulting lost of 3,500 lives, 30,000 injuries with 20,000 people imprisoned worth it to prevent political change?

We have many questions to put to our religious and political leaders on their role during our Troubles. The Reformation divided our religious identity. A legacy that has not only cost lives but continues to divide Christian people in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

For those politicians pursuing a united Ireland based on demographics they are only subjecting further generations to political violence on the island of Ireland.