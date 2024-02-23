All Sections
Letter: There are scores of US companies on the way to Northern Ireland

A letter from Allan Ewart:
By Letters
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

When US President Joe Biden visited Northern Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement he confirmed that scores of US companies were waiting to invest in Northern Ireland when the assembly was back up and running.

I was always of the opinion that a score was 20, so the president stated that at least 40 companies are waiting to come to Northern Ireland.

This would be a game changer for the local economy

Joe Biden pledged to unlock these investor opportunities through the appointment of Joe Kennedy III as Special US Envoy to Northern Ireland.

I look forward with interest to hearing when the first of the scores of US firms arrive in Northern Ireland now that the Northern Ireland Assembly is fully functioning.

Alderman Allan Ewart, Lisburn

