Letter: There can be only one ultimate winner on abortion - the pro-life side

Letters to editor

Why is there currently a race to fix up much larger 'exclusion zones' adjacent to Scotland's abortion facilities, to make protests illegal?

Just check out the NHS website's 'Dating Scan' image of the unborn in the third month: abortion protests against itself. A human appendix picture never needs a label 'appendicectomy is healthcare'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 Cass Review-by a senior paediatrician-highlights massive problems with gender transitioning in children. It reminds us how the Bible and biology converge with everyday common sense.

There can only ever be one final winner on abortion: the pro-life side.