Letter: There can be only one ultimate winner on abortion - the pro-life side
Why is there currently a race to fix up much larger 'exclusion zones' adjacent to Scotland's abortion facilities, to make protests illegal?
Just check out the NHS website's 'Dating Scan' image of the unborn in the third month: abortion protests against itself. A human appendix picture never needs a label 'appendicectomy is healthcare'.
The 2024 Cass Review-by a senior paediatrician-highlights massive problems with gender transitioning in children. It reminds us how the Bible and biology converge with everyday common sense.
There can only ever be one final winner on abortion: the pro-life side.
Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5