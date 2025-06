John Hume and Seamus Mallon of the SDLP used peaceful methods to bring about change in Northern Ireland

I write in relation to Blessed are the peacemakers who did right from the very start (Letters, June 4).

Sadly to our shame, Roman Catholics and Protestants alike, there have been too few of them in Ireland since 1969.

Before we lecture the world on genocide and peace we need to set a better example ourselves – we need to show what it means to be a Christian society.