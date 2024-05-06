Letter: There is a revolution in wider unionism taking place that might come with a small price

A rally organised by the TUV and Reform UK. It is a united unionist group to vote for

They then go on to address "... lesser unionist parties, and individuals ..." (in both of which groups they probably count me), urging that our "... sole objective ... " should be "...mobilising support for unity candidates ..."

I would have thought that issues such as deteriorating international security, unsustainable immigration and the Stormont destruction of our health service might have got a bit of a look in as well as ensuring UUP and DUP bums on the comfy seats of Westminster.

Granted, Mr McNarry et al are correct when they suppose that recent events "... may provide an opportunity for unionism to re-organise and recover ..." However, restoring the ancient regime of unionism is not the answer.

They fail to see that there is a revolution in wider unionism and (cliché warning) you can't make an omelette without breaking eggs.

Three or four incompetent Alliance or SDLP MPs spending five years lost among what will be an internally warring Labour government will be a small price to pay for restoring unionism to its proper place in UK politics.

Since March 16 there is a united unionist group to vote for.

Candidates selected under the Reform UK/Traditional Unionist Voice Memorandum of Understanding must be supported in their pan-United Kingdom unionism and Equal Citizenship stance.

If the DUP or UUP are worried about vote splitting they should withdraw or face electoral obliteration.