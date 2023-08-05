News you can trust since 1737
Letter: There is a simple form of protest against the mistreatment of the unionist people - for the self employed to refuse to pay income tax

A letter from Lyle Cubitt:
By Letters
Published 5th Aug 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
The recent articles by Owen Polley (‘It will soon be impossible to ignore the framework’s flaws,’ July 31, see link below) and Patrick Roche (‘Are terror victims morally obliged to forgive perpetrators?’ August 4, see link below) are certainly interesting in addressing the issues of the ongoing machinations of the British establishment re the Windsor Framework and dealing with terrorism.

With respect I consider they are exposing a certain naivete with regard to these issues, namely that from 1973 the underlying policy of the London based organisations was the destruction of the Union and nothing was out of bounds to achieve that. Even the most moderate politician must recognise the influence MI5 had after the 1972 meeting of Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness in London.

There is a simple form of protest against the mis-treatment of the unionist people, namely all self employed unionists refuse to pay income tax on the same basis that the American colonies revolted. ‘No taxation as long as this protocol applies,’ as our citizenship is being destroyed. Where is the backbone in the unionist parties or has money become their God?

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

