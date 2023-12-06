Letter: There is a very clear disconnect between the people and the politicians over immigration

Violence erupted in Dublin last month after a knife attack left several people injured. The riot involved incidents of vandalism, arson, looting, and assaults on gardaí and members of the public.

I feel very connected to events in Dublin. But I dare not make a personal comment beyond condemning the rioting, lest I risk being labelled forever as ‘far-right’.

In my stead, I give you Henry Kissinger. The global statesman and Nobel Prize winner passed away on November 30. He said in a recent interview with Politico, “It was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally different cultures and religions”.

I also give you Michel Barnier. He was the chief EU negotiator who took every last opportunity to ruthlessly disparage the UK. Yet, low and behold, this same man who spent years deploring brexit has now called for France to entirely close its borders to non-EU migration.

But it gets worse, he also wants to limit the ECHR. Barnier said France should retake its “legal sovereignty” and “no longer be subject to the rulings of the CJEU or the ECHR.”

Truly, truly jaw dropping. Every woke and liberal politician and commentator would leap into a froth if a UK politician made such a call, but this Archbishop of the Euroland establishment is infallible, so one can not speak ill of him.

Lastly, I give you the Archdeacon of well heeled ROI society. Fintan O’Toole wrote in the Irish Times, “We should be able to discuss the fact that one in five people originates from elsewhere.”

In spite of all this, the great mass of commentators and politicians appears to stand firmly and loudly under the banner of *mass migration to date has been a resounding good and nothing needs addressed or changed* (see Sweden for the contrary).

And if you question this immigration consensus (despite the three voices above), you will be labelled far-right and heartless and be expelled from polite society.

If I can just add a few facts to the quotes above I think you and your readers would agree that there is a very clear disconnect between the people and the politicians and the establishment that surrounds them.

A recent poll by Red C found that three quarters of ROI citizens think Ireland has taken in too many refugees (not migrants).

Another poll found that in the UK only one in 10 Brits are happy with the status quo on immigration.

Obviously I would never dare say anything bad about immigration, but I want to simply finish by repeating the words of Fintan O’Toole - surely politicians should listen to the people, and people should be able to discuss the fact that one in five people in Ireland originates from elsewhere?