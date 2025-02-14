Letter: There is an irony in that republicans are now tearing up their own IRA Green Book
Events of last week have brought the matter of legacy to a further level of farce.
This time it's the coronial inquest system and the killings of four Provisional IRA terrorists in Clonoe who had been embroiled in terror activity and remained tooled up, presenting further threat to life.
We take no glee in the death of anyone but the reality is that terrorists were on shoot and bomb to murder operations almost every day for over 30 years.
But there is an irony that Irish republicans are now seeking to recalibrate events by methods which stand in direct challenge to their own IRA Green Book.
There reads: "Again, all people wishing to join the army must fully realise that when life is being taken, that very well could mean their own. If you go out to shoot soldiers or police you must fully realise that they too can shoot you."
In Provo speak, if you live by the sword you should also expect to die by the sword.
Over the years of the terrorist campaign there are several examples where legitimate security forces (police and army) were callously shot dead after they sought to arrest terrorists.
Where are the words of concern for the innocents of the four Clonoe Provisional IRA terrorists, and who were impacted by their sectarian and ethnic motivated hatred?
Where is their justice and accountability?
Kenny Donaldson, SEFF director, Lisnaskea, south Fermanagh