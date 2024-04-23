Letter: There is hope and help for anyone who is in despair and who reaches out

There is support for even the deepest, darkest depression. L​ife on this flawed but also in so many ways beautiful planet is worth living

I wish to highlight the tragedy of suicide, because that’s what it is for everyone…the person who opts to ‘end it all’ and the many people who’ll be devastated by the sudden unexpected loss…the grief that never goes away.

With so much awfulness in the world, it’s understandable that ending one’s own life might seem to be the only way out…or the best way out, of this world: Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, endless talk about climate change…cosmic gloom and doom all around…the housing and homelessness crises in Ireland, the cost of living, and the age old challenges to our quality of life such as bullying, depression, addictions, exam worries, debt, failed relationships, and abruptly ended friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there’s hope too, and help for anyone, without exception, who reaches out. Debt can be managed or got around; bullying can be tackled once the victim (regardless of age) shares his or her ordeal. There’s help for even the deepest, darkest depression.

Letters to editor

Nobody need be alone in facing the ‘slings and arrows’ of life. A trouble shared is more than halved.

The key to avoiding an early and unnecessary exit from this world is simply to pick up the phone, or talk to a friend.

Studies show that the majority of people who had near death experiences (NDE) after attempting suicide were relieved afterwards that the attempt failed, and NDEs have been cited by many researchers as evidence of an afterlife. Whatever about this claim, I believe there s certainly a strong case to be made for life before death!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big D comes to all someday, but I reckon that life on this flawed but also in so many ways beautiful planet is worth living…while we’re here.

Help or support for anyone afflicted by thoughts of suicide is never far away.

Just reach out!