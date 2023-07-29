News you can trust since 1737
Letter: There is no-one better to challenge our hatreds than Trevor Ringland

A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
By Letters
Published 29th Jul 2023, 06:07 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

In his letter on Tuesday (‘Across this Island we need to challenge our hatreds better and those who continue to promote them,’ July 25, see link below) Trevor Ringland writes: “Across this Island we need to challenge our hatreds better and those who continue to promote them.” No one better to do that than Trevor Ringland (Murrayfield, 1985).

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

Trevor Ringland: Across this Island we need to challenge our hatreds better and those who continue to promote them

