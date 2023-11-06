Letter: There is now no alternative to wiping out the Hamas perpetrators of Jihadi horror

Letters to editor

CNN whom I trust, as basically ‘progressive’ or ‘left’, had a report from an eye-witness in Israel, Linor Atias, a woman who is a volunteer paramedic.

She found a young girl, aged about eight, in her Kibbutz home, alone for hours, shaking, terrified and slowly bleeding to death, because Hamas cut off her arm below the elbow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How then can anybody now say that Hamas targeted only Israeli Defence Force (IDF)?

Or did not deliberately commit multiple cruel atrocities – even on children ?

And how then can any government not grasp that the undoubted perpetrators of such horror – Hamas, designated as terrorists by the European Union as well as the United States of America, now just have to be deprived of the power to do ever again what – 17 days after after Black Sat October 7 atrocities – they have publicly declared they will do [Hamad of Hamas ‘Political Bureau’ on Oct 24 on a Beirut TV show ].

He said they will repeat such horrors, “time and time again, until Israel is annihilated”?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My friends with whom I have been in touch in Israel, all leftists in the (uniquely cross-community mass movement – of Arab and Jewish workers) Histadrut, the Israeli Trade Union Congress, and all of whom are also long committed to a two-State solution, judge that there is now no alternative to wiping out the jihadist perpetrators of such truly Isil or Nazi-level horror.

And the Thursday August 18, 1988 Hamas Covenant (full text of 36 articles online in English at ‘Avalon Project’ of Yale University) is – not as political policy but as an absolute Islamic Divine Command – explicitly and utterly committed to annihilate Israel, and kill Jews.

It defines itself there as the Gaza branch of the IKHWAN (Muslim Brotherhood) which has also – once again – been outlawed in Egypt where it began in March 1928 in Cairo.