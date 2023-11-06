All Sections
Letter: There is now no alternative to wiping out the Hamas perpetrators of Jihadi horror

A letter from Tom Carew:
By Letters
Published 6th Nov 2023, 03:38 GMT
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

CNN whom I trust, as basically ‘progressive’ or ‘left’, had a report from an eye-witness in Israel, Linor Atias, a woman who is a volunteer paramedic.

She found a young girl, aged about eight, in her Kibbutz home, alone for hours, shaking, terrified and slowly bleeding to death, because Hamas cut off her arm below the elbow

How then can anybody now say that Hamas targeted only Israeli Defence Force (IDF)?

Or did not deliberately commit multiple cruel atrocities – even on children ?

And how then can any government not grasp that the undoubted perpetrators of such horror – Hamas, designated as terrorists by the European Union as well as the United States of America, now just have to be deprived of the power to do ever again what – 17 days after after Black Sat October 7 atrocities – they have publicly declared they will do [Hamad of Hamas ‘Political Bureau’ on Oct 24 on a Beirut TV show ].

He said they will repeat such horrors, “time and time again, until Israel is annihilated”?

My friends with whom I have been in touch in Israel, all leftists in the (uniquely cross-community mass movement – of Arab and Jewish workers) Histadrut, the Israeli Trade Union Congress, and all of whom are also long committed to a two-State solution, judge that there is now no alternative to wiping out the jihadist perpetrators of such truly Isil or Nazi-level horror.

And the Thursday August 18, 1988 Hamas Covenant (full text of 36 articles online in English at ‘Avalon Project’ of Yale University) is – not as political policy but as an absolute Islamic Divine Command – explicitly and utterly committed to annihilate Israel, and kill Jews.

It defines itself there as the Gaza branch of the IKHWAN (Muslim Brotherhood) which has also – once again – been outlawed in Egypt where it began in March 1928 in Cairo.

​Tom Carew, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

