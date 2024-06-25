Letter: There seems to be a growing longing to bring an end to this tawdry Tory administration
A letter from John Gemmell:
Puntergate has the potential to outstrip even Partygate.
There does seem to be a growing longing to bring an end to this tawdry administration.
If all goes well we should wake up, on 5 July, and, as confidence and positivity builds, come to think that the previous decade or so was a kind of fever dream.
In the unlikely event that the Tories win, a kind of deep emptiness would set in, defying definition.
John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire