Letter: There seems to be a growing longing to bring an end to this tawdry Tory administration

Letters to editor

A letter from John Gemmell:

Puntergate has the potential to outstrip even Partygate.

There does seem to be a growing longing to bring an end to this tawdry administration.

If all goes well we should wake up, on 5 July, and, as confidence and positivity builds, come to think that the previous decade or so was a kind of fever dream.

In the unlikely event that the Tories win, a kind of deep emptiness would set in, defying definition.