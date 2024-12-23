This Christmas let's remember that while the animals in the stable are great and the little donkey deserves special attention, it's all about the baby in the crib

I was at a coffee shop when two young mothers entered, both with babies, one of which was nine weeks old. They also had a dog.

The waitress working there spent five minutes petting the dog, got it milk then got it water.

She did not acknowledge the babies.

Letters to editor

Why is it more socially acceptable for women to coo over dogs than newborns?

