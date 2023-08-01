Letter: Those who demonstrated against the Pride parade in Belfast on Saturday were not acting out of hatred

Christians protest against the Belfast Pride parade in Belfast city centre on Saturday July 29 2023. T​hey did so out of love for the God whose desire is that all should repent Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Many years ago Jesus Christ wept over the city of Jerusalem. I wonder was He weeping over Belfast last Saturday? A city which has enjoyed the privileges of a Biblical heritage and Gospel freedom now accommodates and celebrates a parade which both condones and promotes immorality.

And the rainbow – which so encouraged Noah after God's judgement on sin in the global flood – is now abused to endorse sin! Where are the public representatives who will challenge this offence to marriage, to family and to God Himself?

But amidst all of the noise, colour and defiance of God's law, there were those in the city centre witnessing to the life-changing message of the Gospel of Christ. And I remind folks that they were doing so, not out of hatred for homosexuals, but out of love for the God whose desire is that all should come to repentance.

How we pray that many will find – as others have – release from the guilt and grip of sinful behaviour and its addiction. (2 Cor. 5v17)