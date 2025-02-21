Letter: Those who support the Union must get involved, stay engaged, and be ready to roll up their sleeves

We must continue to build a positive and proactive voice for Northern Ireland within the Union, writes Alderman Aaron Callan

On a very cold winter’s night at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, on Tuesday, February 18, Professor Peter Shirlow and Lee Reynolds addressed a packed room of over 200 unionists.

The fact that so many turned out to hear a pro-Union message – one that was both positive and thought-provoking – highlights the hunger for this type of engagement.

Many who attended found it uplifting to hear a confident and forward-looking discussion about Northern Ireland and its place in the Union.

Letters to editor

The key message from the meeting was clear: those who support the Union must get involved, stay engaged, and be ready to roll up their sleeves.

I commend the community workers from the Shankill who initiated this roadshow and express my gratitude to Lee and Peter for their dedication in bringing these discussions to communities across NI.

If you see one of these events advertised, I urge you to make the effort to attend. We must continue to build a positive and proactive voice for Northern Ireland within the Union.

As Sir Edward Carson said, “united we stand, divided we fall”.