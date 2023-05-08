News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Three main action points for the monarchy to make itself more meaningful for all people in countries linked to the crown

A letter from John Gemmell:

By Letters
Published 9th May 2023, 00:01 BST- 2 min read
The coronation service of King Charles at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday was a blend of the modern and ancientThe coronation service of King Charles at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday was a blend of the modern and ancient
The coronation service of King Charles at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday was a blend of the modern and ancient

For me, the most moving part of the coronation was Handel's anthem, "Zadok the priest". But throughout the ceremony the ancient and medieval blended wonderfully with the modern, the past with the present and the future.

Westminster Abbey seemed not just a house of kings but a home for all of us, should we wish it, as in Larkin's complicated poem "Church going", which described another holy spot:

"A serious house on serious earth it is,

In whose blent air all our compulsions meet,

Are recognised, and robed as destinies. "

But I'm not primarily sentimental. Radical reforms are needed to make the monarchy more meaningful for all people at home and in those other countries linked to the crown.

Perhaps there are three main action points. Firstly, there is something that the King is doing for himself because of his own qualities. He can reach out, inspire, convene, symbolically recognise past wrongs where appropriate.

Secondly, there is something that all of us can do. Champions of social justice appear disgraceful and ridiculous by making mean-spirited jibes at the monarchy. General elections are available to change the economic system to make life materially better for all. It's that wider system that needs reform, not a perfectly decent ceremonial monarchy.

But, and thirdly, the King could perhaps make a huge gesture of his own. There are no longer enough working royals to go round but there are rather too many non-working palaces. Sandringham seems unnecessary, Kensington Palace seems largely surplus to requirement.

The King should consider retiring them both in a grand gesture, and then get travelling about the UK and his other realms and territories as soon and often as possible. That would herald a modern monarchy, destined to last, maybe forever.

John Gemmell

Wem, Shropshire

