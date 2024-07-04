Letter: Tim Collins is a tested leader whose campaign has been in the best traditions of unionism
Every general election is seen as a milestone in the ongoing story of the British nation state.
One of the most interesting aspects of the forthcoming election is the fact that there are a total of 14 former members of His Majesty’s armed forces standing as candidates for the Labour Party .
This trend is echoed in Northern Ireland by the decision of Col Tim Collins to stand in North Down. His campaign has been forward looking while affirming the best traditions of unionism. He has drawn attention to the cartels of house and car insurance. He has a plan to do something about reviving shopping in Bangor.
Above all else, like his former colleagues in England, he has tried and tested leadership qualities that will transfer into being a highly effective MP.
Dr Geoff Sloan, University of Reading