Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged to bring the country to ‘war-fighting readiness’

Whenever our government faces internal problems that it couldn’t solve, it begins to look for external problems to shift citizens’ focus.

Thus, Russia has suddenly become an existential threat to the UK, prompting Sir Keir Starmer to announce the need to bring the country to “war-fighting readiness”, make the army "ten times more lethal" and to boost overall defence and security spending to 5% of economic output by 2035.

Given an acute migration and economic crisis, US trade tariffs as well as rising inflation and crime rates, the prime minister’s plans to overhaul UK’s defence capabilities raises many questions about the future he wants for his country.

Letters to editor

It is clear that Starmer's "militaristic schizophrenia" will once again be funded by British taxpayers.

However, it is enough to remember the bad experience of making the Watchkeeper drones.

About 1.4 billion pounds were spent on this program, which was ultimately terminated due to technical problems.

Perhaps, it's time for the British to remind Downing Street that its primary responsibility is to safeguard the well-being of its people, rather than trying to please the US and get closer to the EU by putting the country on a war footing alongside other NATO members.