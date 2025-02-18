Letter: Time for health to be a ‘reserved’ matter - with ultimate control resting at Westminster?

The percentage of patients waiting over a year for a first appointment is significantly higher in Northern Ireland compared to England

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking last week, the secretary of state quoted and contrasted statistics for one particular area of health service treatment.

In England, four per cent of patients are waiting over a year for a first appointment, compared to almost 60 per cent for the equivalent area in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With local politicians clearly struggling to understand and control the complexities involved, is it not time for health to become a ‘reserved’ matter, with ultimate control resting at Westminster?

Such a move might injure our assembly members’ pride but it could hardly be any worse than what we have at present and could provide a light at the end of the tunnel.