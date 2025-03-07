Letter: Time for some realism in Irish and Sinn Fein foreign policy that would actually bring people together
Our first minister has stated that the £1.6 billion order for Thales would be better spent on local services.
The first priority of the government is to defend the nation state.
Had we not had the hard power during WW2 she wouldn’t have the freedom to speak out today. Most of the money will be spent in local economy increasing economic activity and tax revenue which could be allocated to public services.
Similarly is it not time for the Republic of Ireland to man up and offer to support UK/French initiative on ceasefire in Ukraine to defend freedom in Europe and help defuse anti-British attitudes in its backyard?
Time for some realism in Irish and Sinn Fein foreign policy that would actually bring people together on this island rather than drive apart and emphasise division.
Johnny Andrews, former vice-chairman, NI Conservatives