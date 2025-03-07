Letter: Time for some realism in Irish and Sinn Fein foreign policy that would actually bring people together

A letter from Johnny Andrews:
Thales in Belfast is to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine. However, first minister Michelle O'Neill has said she is "incredulous" at the UK government deal, stating "rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services"Thales in Belfast is to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine. However, first minister Michelle O'Neill has said she is "incredulous" at the UK government deal, stating "rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services"
By Letters
Published 7th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST

Our first minister has stated that the £1.6 billion order for Thales would be better spent on local services.

The first priority of the government is to defend the nation state.

Had we not had the hard power during WW2 she wouldn’t have the freedom to speak out today. Most of the money will be spent in local economy increasing economic activity and tax revenue which could be allocated to public services.

Letter to the editorLetter to the editor
Similarly is it not time for the Republic of Ireland to man up and offer to support UK/French initiative on ceasefire in Ukraine to defend freedom in Europe and help defuse anti-British attitudes in its backyard?

Time for some realism in Irish and Sinn Fein foreign policy that would actually bring people together on this island rather than drive apart and emphasise division.

Johnny Andrews, former vice-chairman, NI Conservatives

