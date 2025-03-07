Thales in Belfast is to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine. However, first minister Michelle O'Neill has said she is "incredulous" at the UK government deal, stating "rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our first minister has stated that the £1.6 billion order for Thales would be better spent on local services.

The first priority of the government is to defend the nation state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had we not had the hard power during WW2 she wouldn’t have the freedom to speak out today. Most of the money will be spent in local economy increasing economic activity and tax revenue which could be allocated to public services.

Letter to the editor

Similarly is it not time for the Republic of Ireland to man up and offer to support UK/French initiative on ceasefire in Ukraine to defend freedom in Europe and help defuse anti-British attitudes in its backyard?

Time for some realism in Irish and Sinn Fein foreign policy that would actually bring people together on this island rather than drive apart and emphasise division.