Letter: Time for the governmental guardians of Stormont to shake up how committees operate

The first minister, right, walks away from an evidence session unscathed as the MLAs meant to scrutinise each other squabble

David Thompson’s recent article in your newspaper (Shambolic Stormont committee has failed to scrutinise SF first minister, December 7) certainly garnered the shambolic state of affairs within Stormont’s scrutinising committee.

As I see it, there is now a real risk that precedents will have been set for the manner in which future committees operate and how they could be influenced by those who are subject to scrutiny – a risk that really should be prevented from becoming any sort of a reality.

Surely it must be time for the governmental guardians of the Stormont administration to find a way to end this debacle by appointing someone who is independent to take over the role of chairperson of these meetings at the earliest opportunity.

Letters to editor

There are bound to be suitably qualified, upstanding individuals out there, such as retired members of the judiciary, who could and would chair these proceedings in an unbiased, professional, fair and non-argumentative manner, with all protocols being properly adhered to.