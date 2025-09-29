Letter: To correct you, first minister (for all), you cannot sell your soul

A letter from Rev Fr John McCallion:
First minister Michelle O’Neill made comments in which she suggested that the deputy first minister, Emma Little Pengelly, had sold her soul by attending a state banquet with the US president last weekplaceholder image
First minister Michelle O’Neill made comments in which she suggested that the deputy first minister, Emma Little Pengelly, had sold her soul by attending a state banquet with the US president last week
By Letters
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:48 BST

I congratulate the first minister (for all) on declaring an interest in theological questioning, probably the first in her political career (DUP hit back at first minister's 'sell your soul' comments, September 22).

Most Popular

The answer to her statement is that you cannot sell your soul, as it is from God and was created and assigned at conception; therefore, I would see it rather as the loss of a soul (cf Mark 8:36) and applicable especially to her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her consistent advocacy for abortion, the establishment of areas where freedom of thought and prayer is denied, as well as her inability to define who a woman is, illustrate the loss of all sanctifying grace and identification with the world (cf John 15:19).

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

Nationalism has no love of God at its root and the name of Jesus Christ is more often uttered as a blasphemy than any pretence of prayer. Even that is a dirty word, since in condolences issued at tragic news events, it is only thoughts and sympathy declared.

Still, a first mediocre attempt is better than none, a D minus for effort!

Rev Fr John McCallion, M.Phil, cc, Coalisland

Related topics:John McCallionDUPCoalisland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice