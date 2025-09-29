Letter: To correct you, first minister (for all), you cannot sell your soul

First minister Michelle O’Neill made comments in which she suggested that the deputy first minister, Emma Little Pengelly, had sold her soul by attending a state banquet with the US president last week

I congratulate the first minister (for all) on declaring an interest in theological questioning, probably the first in her political career (DUP hit back at first minister's 'sell your soul' comments, September 22).

The answer to her statement is that you cannot sell your soul, as it is from God and was created and assigned at conception; therefore, I would see it rather as the loss of a soul (cf Mark 8:36) and applicable especially to her.

Her consistent advocacy for abortion, the establishment of areas where freedom of thought and prayer is denied, as well as her inability to define who a woman is, illustrate the loss of all sanctifying grace and identification with the world (cf John 15:19).

Letters to editor

Nationalism has no love of God at its root and the name of Jesus Christ is more often uttered as a blasphemy than any pretence of prayer. Even that is a dirty word, since in condolences issued at tragic news events, it is only thoughts and sympathy declared.

Still, a first mediocre attempt is better than none, a D minus for effort!