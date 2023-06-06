Letter: To politicians - please be clear in your speech, don’t just say you will be clear

The new buzz phrase in politics, particularly here in Northern Ireland , in response to pertinent questions is: “Well, let me be perfectly clear.”

This is then followed by a totally ambiguous ramble, with different people taking different views on the answer, more oft than not to suit their own opinion. The emollient Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is particularly adept at using this tactic, which used to be referred to as ‘speaking out of both sides of your mouth’.