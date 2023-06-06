Letter: To politicians - please be clear in your speech, don’t just say you will be clear
The new buzz phrase in politics, particularly here in Northern Ireland, in response to pertinent questions is: “Well, let me be perfectly clear.”
This is then followed by a totally ambiguous ramble, with different people taking different views on the answer, more oft than not to suit their own opinion. The emollient Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is particularly adept at using this tactic, which used to be referred to as ‘speaking out of both sides of your mouth’.
My request to politicians, particularly those in NI, when posed with important pertinent questions is, please be perfectly clear when answering, and drop the introductory misleading opening!
John Ross, Belfast BT6