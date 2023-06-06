News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name

Letter: To politicians - please be clear in your speech, don’t just say you will be clear

A letter from John Ross:
By Letters
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

The new buzz phrase in politics, particularly here in Northern Ireland, in response to pertinent questions is: “Well, let me be perfectly clear.”

This is then followed by a totally ambiguous ramble, with different people taking different views on the answer, more oft than not to suit their own opinion. The emollient Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is particularly adept at using this tactic, which used to be referred to as ‘speaking out of both sides of your mouth’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

My request to politicians, particularly those in NI, when posed with important pertinent questions is, please be perfectly clear when answering, and drop the introductory misleading opening!

John Ross, Belfast BT6

Related topics:John RossNorthern IrelandJeffrey Donaldson