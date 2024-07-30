Letter: To proceed with ill-conceived Casement Park project will alienate everyone outside the GAA

The cost of redeveloping Casement Park in west Belfast for the Euro 2028 soccer tournament could be more than £300m. The money would be better off allocated to address the plight of our NHS and staff and those struggling with the rising cost of living, writes Stephen Cooper

The ongoing cleansing of the republican movement's barbaric past has been embraced by (with the honourable exception of the News Letter) the mainstream media, and has now reached surreal acceptance in sport.

The clamouring from the Irish government and the usual hypocrites across nationalism/republicanism to allocate over £300 million to Casement Park is a sorry exposition of their collective ability to abandon their populist pre-election manifesto pledges on the oft cited cost of living crisis and in the case of the latter, specifically our ailing NHS and associated promises of financial prioritisation.

The GAA are insistent this project should go ahead, and no wonder.

The possibility of gaining a brand new venue in return for a minimal amount of investment from their coffers is a no brainer, even more so when the stadium will be their exclusive platform to utilise in decades to come.

It is astounding that not a single journalist has questioned why the GAA should receive any funding at all; not only on the basis of section 75 of the NI Act 1998, (which, inter alia, aims to, 'ensure fairness, inclusivity, and positive relationships within Northern Ireland'), but on a purely moral basis, as they continue to eulogise, revere and honour republican terrorists in naming their clubs, stadiums, trophies and even badges, whilst continuing the abhorrent practice of holding commemorations for same.

To paraphrase John Hume, 'you can't eat a stadium.'

The £300 million-plus would be better off allocated to address the plight of our NHS and staff and those struggling with the rising cost of living.

To proceed with this ill-conceived project would alienate everyone outside the GAA, and shun the vast majority who wish to have at least some hope in the future of sport being for all, and not steeped in the putrid stench of the wretched past.