If my pro Union friends are serious about removing the Northern Ireland Protocol , and the need for an Irish Sea Border, why don't they run with Michel Barnier's recent proposition for the entire United Kingdom to return to the European Community?

Instead of perennially howling at the moon. This, of course, will meet the approval of Kier Starmer more than our current prime minister. But, maybe Arlene was right when she suggested we could do business with the British Labour Party, instead of the treacherous Tories, next time around.