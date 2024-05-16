Letter: Too premature yet for anyone to reach conclusions as Covid-19 Inquiry is still being heard

The chair of the Covid-19 UK Inquiry, Baroness Hallett, has said that she is yet to reach any conclusions and is not acting on assumptions

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s third week of hearings is underway here in Belfast.

We have heard detailed evidence from leading scientists, officials, politicians and others central to Northern Ireland’s response to the pandemic and from some of those most affected by covid.

Owen Polley (Covid probe shows Stormont as inept but ducks key issues, May 13) asserts that the inquiry “seem increasingly unlikely to leave us better prepared, or more informed, for future pandemics”. This conclusion is premature.

The chair, Baroness Hallett, has repeatedly said that she is yet to reach any conclusions and is not acting on assumptions.

She will consider all the material that has been provided, including both oral and written evidence, and it is through her reports that recommendations will be made so the UK can be better prepared.

Mr Polley adds that the inquiry has not thoroughly interrogated “the damage that closure [of schools] inflicted on children’s education and mental and physical health”.

I want to reassure your readers that the current investigation is deliberately focused on a different issue - political decision-making. A separate module relating to education, children and young people will follow.

The inquiry will produce timely and detailed recommendations as it goes. Its first report, relating to the UK’s resilience and preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic, will be published this summer.